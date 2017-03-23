版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 22:28 BJT

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall from 11-week high - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased following the Federal Reserve's signal last week it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.23 percent in the week ended March 23. This compared with the prior week's 4.30 percent which was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec. 29, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐