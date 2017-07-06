U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise from November low - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages jumped from their lowest levels in more than seven months in line with a rise with U.S. Treasury yields in recent days, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.96 percent in the week ending July 6. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.88 percent, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the Nov. 10, 2016 week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)