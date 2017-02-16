版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 01:31 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage rates fall in latest week -Freddie Mac

(Recasts first paragraph; adds background, table, graphics)
    NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. mortgage rates fell in the
latest week even as bond yields rose on upbeat U.S. economic
data and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's hint of a possible
faster pace of interest rate increases, according to mortgage
finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. 
    The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.15 percent in the week
ended Feb. 16, down from 4.17 percent the previous week, Freddie
Mac said. 
    The 30-year mortgage rate has held below its two-plus year
high of 4.32 percent set in late December. 
    Average interest rates on 15-year fixed-rate and five-year
adjustable rate home loans fell 4 basis points and 3 basis
points, respectively, from the prior week.    
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.452
percent on Thursday, up 4 basis points so far this week after
last week's 8 basis-point decline, according to Reuters data.
    Fed Chair Yellen during her testimony before Congress on
Tuesday and Wednesday hinted a faster pace of rate increases may
be needed if the job market improves further and inflation
reaches the Fed's 2 percent goal. 
    Her remarks on rate hikes came as data on Wednesday showed
retail sales rose faster than forecast in January and consumer
prices posted their biggest monthly increase in nearly four
years. 
    "For the last 46 years, the 30-year mortgage rate has been
almost perfectly correlated with the yield on the 10-year
Treasury, but not this year," Freddie Mac chief economist Sean
Becketti said in a statement. "While we expect mortgage rates to
fall into line with Treasury yields shortly, this just may be a
year full of surprises."
    Mortgage rates have scaled back from their spike following
Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win in November, helping to
stabilize demand for mortgages.
    The pullback in home financing costs should also support
home sales and construction in the coming months.
    Earlier on Thursday, data showed housing starts fell 2.6
percent in January but building permits reached a one-year high.
 
    Below is a summary of Freddie Mac's average mortgage rates
in the week ended Feb. 16:
 Loan type      Latest week (pct)  Week ago (pct)  Year ago (pct)
 30-year fixed  4.15               4.17            3.65
 15-year fixed  3.35               3.39            2.95
 5-year ARM     3.18               3.21            2.85
 
    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐