UPDATE 1-Goldman expects U.S. mortgage rates to jump 150 bps by 2019

(Adds background, quotes)
NEW YORK Feb 17 Goldman Sachs analysts said on
Friday they expected U.S. 30-year conventional mortgage rates to
rise 150 basis points to about 5.5 percent by 2019, in step with
an increase in benchmark Treasury yields and investors demanding
higher compensation to own mortgage-backed securities.
Conventional mortgages are home loans guaranteed by federal
agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
were taken over by the federal government in 2008 during the
global credit crisis.
There has been speculation the administration of President
Donald Trump may push for mortgage finance reform which includes
changing roles for Fannie and Freddie and possibly a phase-out
of the two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs).
In 2013-2014, a number of bills were introduced for
reforming the GSEs, including one from Senators Tim Johnson and
Mike Crapo. They provide potential templates for future reform,
Goldman analysts Marty Young and Alec Phillips wrote in a
research note.
"These proposals varied significantly according to the
extent to which the government would still play a role in
backstopping mortgage debt," they said.
Under the Johnson-Crapo proposal named Housing Finance
Reform and Taxpayer Protection Act of 2014, Fannie and Freddie
would be wound down and replaced by another government agency
that insures mortgages and issue MBS with private sector
entities taking first 10 percent principal losses for each
portfolio of loans.
If mortgage finance reform undergoes the changes similar to
the Johnson-Crapo plan, mortgage rates may climb 50 basis points
due to higher costs to compensate private sector guarantors for
the loans.
"Costs would also need to rise in order to pay the proposed
explicit government reinsurance fee, a backstop which today is
unpriced," Young and Phillips said.
They added any law on housing finance reform will unlikely
be enacted before 2018.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)