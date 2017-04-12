UPDATE 1-Refinancing share of U.S. mortgage activity smallest since 2008 -MBA

(Recasts first paragraph; adds graphic, quote)
NEW YORK, April 12 The share of U.S. mortgage
refinancing activity contracted last week to its smallest in
more than 8-1/2 years amid a jump in home borrowing costs this
year, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday
showed.
The refinance share of overall mortgage activity fell to
41.6 percent in the week ended April 7, the lowest level since
September 2008. It was 42.6 percent in the previous week.
The average interest rate on 30-year, fixed-rate conforming
mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, fell to
4.28 percent, up 46 basis points from a year ago. It was 4.34
percent in the prior week.
Conforming loans are those with balances of $424,100 or less
and that qualify for guarantees from federal mortgage agencies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of applications to refinance
an existing home loan was little changed, hovering at a six-week
low at 1,272.3. It was 40 percent lower than 2,122.0 a year
earlier.
"With the rates today, it's hard to get back to a
refinancing boom anytime soon," said Chris Nard, president of
mortgage at Citizens Bank in Boston.
Mortgage rates had jumped in step with U.S. bond yields
following Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win. Traders
had bet he and a Republican-controlled U.S. Congress would
quickly enact tax cuts and infrastructure spending and loosen
regulations, spurring business investments and inflation.
Home loan costs and Treasury yields have
retreated in recent weeks after Trump and leading Republican
lawmakers failed to pass healthcare reform, causing traders to
pare bets on rising inflation.
Worries about the French presidential election and tension
between the United States and Syria as well as North Korea have
sent bond yields and mortgage rates even lower.
Meanwhile, the Washington-based industry group said its
seasonally adjusted gauge of application activity to buy a home,
a proxy for future home sales, rose 2.9 percent at 246.7 in the
latest week. It was 241.9 a year ago.
"We are optimistic about home sales this spring and the
upcoming summer season," Citizens Bank's Nard said.
MBA's measure on overall mortgage applications rose 1.5
percent to 402.9, its first increase in four weeks. It was 520.2
a year earlier.
The share of applications for adjustable-rate mortgages was
unchanged from the preceding week at 8.5 percent.
