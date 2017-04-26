UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity hits five-week high - MBA

NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. mortgage application
activity rose to a five-week high as the borrowing costs on
30-year home loans decreased to their lowest levels in five
months, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday
showed.
The Washington-based industry group said its measure on
mortgage applications rose 2.7 percent to 406.2 points in the
week ended April 21.
The interest rates on 30-year, fixed-rate conforming
mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, dipped 2
basis points to 4.20 percent, the lowest since the week of Nov.
18. The average rate was 4.23 percent a week ago.
Conforming loans are those with balances of $424,100 or less
which qualify for guarantees from federal mortgage agencies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Mortgage rates have fallen in step with U.S. Treasury
yields, which hit five-month lows last week as a result of
safe-haven bids for U.S. government debt due to geopolitical
tensions with Syria and North Korea, and uncertainty over the
outcome of the French presidential election last Sunday.
Doubts about whether U.S. President Donald Trump and a
Republican-controlled Congress would be able to enact tax cuts
and infrastructure spending while loosening regulations to boost
the economy had also bolstered demand for bonds.
This week, Treasury yields have risen as investors have
pared their safe-haven bond holdings on expectations that
centrist Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right and anti-EU Marine
Le Pen in the French presidential runoff on May 7.
On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the
White House plans to introduce its plan to slash corporate tax
rate to 15 percent and to lower the tax on offshore earnings to
10 percent from the current 35 percent.
The recent drop in mortgage rates has revived interest from
homeowners to refinance their mortgages.
MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of applications to refinance
an existing home loan rose 7.2 percent to 1,365.8, a five-week
high.
The refinancing share of overall mortgage activity increased
to 44.0 percent from 42.4 the prior week, while the average loan
size for refinance applications increased to its highest level
since September 2016 at $266,900.
The mortgage industry group said its seasonally adjusted
gauge of application activity to buy a home, a proxy for future
home sales, fell 1.0 percent to 236.0, a five-week low.
The share of applications for adjustable-rate mortgages grew
to 8.7 percent from 8.4 percent the preceding week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)