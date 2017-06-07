UPDATE 1-U.S. purchase mortgage activity hits 7-year high -MBA

(Adds details on latest data, graphics)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. applications to buy a home
reached their highest level in about seven years last week as
mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels since late 2016, the
Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.
The Washington-based group's seasonally adjusted index on
mortgage requests for home purchases rose 10 percent to 261.9 in
the week ended June 2. That was the highest since 263.6 in the
week of May 2, 2010.
The jump in purchase loan applications raised the prospects
of a possible rebound in home sales, which have weakened the
past couple of months due to tight inventories.
Interest rates on conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgages
fell to 4.14 percent, the lowest since the week of Nov. 11, from
4.17 percent the prior week.
Conforming loans are those with balances of $424,100 or less
which qualify for guarantees from federal mortgage agencies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Average rates on other types of 30-year loans the MBA tracks
were 0.02 to 0.03 percentage point lower than the preceding
week.
Home borrowing costs have fallen in step with bond yields as
recent data raised doubts whether inflation would climb to the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal in the foreseeable future.
The drop in mortgage rates also revived activity in mortgage
refinancing.
MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of applications to refinance
an existing home loan rose 3.4 percent last week to 1,368.7.
The group's seasonally adjusted index of total mortgage
applications increased 7.1 percent to 430.6, its strongest level
since the week of Nov. 18.
The share of refinancing slipped to 42.1 percent of total
applications from last week's 43.2 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Meredith
Mazzilli)