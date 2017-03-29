UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity slips for second week - MBA

(Adds details on latest data, graphics)
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. mortgage application
activity decreased for a second week, retreating further from a
near four-month peak, even as borrowing costs fell sharply in
step with bond yields, Mortgage Bankers Association data
released on Wednesday showed.
The industry group said its measure on mortgage applications
dipped 0.8 percent to 403.6 in the week ended March 24. Two
weeks ago, it was 418.1, which was the highest level since
460.30 in the week ended Nov. 18.
Average interest rates on 30-year, fixed-rate conforming
mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, dropped
to 4.33 percent from 4.46 percent, which was the highest level
since April 2014. The size of the drop was the biggest since the
first week of January.
Conforming loans are those with balances of $424,100 or less
and that qualify for guarantees from federal mortgage agencies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell last week on doubts that
U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled
Congress can deliver tax cuts and infrastructure spending Wall
Street had hoped for.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a near one-month
low at 2.348 percent on Monday after House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday shelved a bill to overhaul the
Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, when there was not
enough votes to pass it.
Mortgage rates on other home loans that the MBA tracks fell
from the preceding week. The average 30-year rate on loans
backed by the Federal Housing Administration fell to 4.24
percent from last week's 4.33 percent, which was the highest
since January 2014.
The group's seasonally adjusted gauge of applications to
refinance an existing home loan fell 2.9 percent to 1,327.1.
The share of refinancing applications declined to 44.0
percent, its smallest since October 2008 from 45.1 percent the
prior week, MBA said.
On the other hand, the MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge of
purchase application activity, a proxy for future home sales,
edged up 1.2 percent to 238.1.
The share of applications for adjustable-rate mortgages
contracted to 8.5 percent from last week's 9.0 percent, which
was the largest since October 2014.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell)