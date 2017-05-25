U.S. 30-year mortgage rate falls to lowest since November - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK May 25 The average rate on U.S.
30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a
decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal
fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac
said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.95 percent in the week
ended May 25, which was the lowest since 3.94 percent in the
Nov. 17, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.02
percent, the mortgage finance agency said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)