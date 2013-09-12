Judge doubts if foreclosure lawsuit vs. Richmond should be heard now

BRIEF-G4S completes sale of G4S Youth Services
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 A U.S. judge on Thursday said there is a "substantial question" as to whether a lawsuit to stop the city of Richmond, California's plan to potentially use eminent domain on foreclosed properties should be heard at this time.
At a hearing in a San Francisco federal court, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer asked lawyers for the mortgage industry why it isn't a "no brainer" that its lawsuit should wait until the city actually uses eminent domain.
The hearing is ongoing on Thursday morning.
* Completed sale of G4S Youth Services in USA to BHSB Holdings Inc for us$56.5 million paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
QUITO, April 3 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the conservative challenger asked for a recount as some supporters took to the streets in protest.
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)