U.S. agency protecting borrowers lacks data on mortgage servicers -GAO

WASHINGTON, April 11 The number of nonbank firms
that service mortgages in the United States is growing but the
federal agency charged with protecting borrowers has no single
list of the companies, even though they can pose major risks to
consumers, according to a report released on Monday.
In its report, the Government Accountability Office found
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created in
response to the housing and financial crisis, did not have
"comprehensive data on the identity and number of nonbank
mortgage servicers in the market."
The GAO is an independent watchdog that regularly audits
federal programs and agencies.
While there are benefits to having nonbanks such as Quicken
Loans service mortgages, there are also risks that often fall
between the regulatory cracks, GAO found.
"Issues related to aggressive growth and insufficient
infrastructure have resulted in harm to consumers, have exposed
counterparties to operational and reputational risks and ...
complicated servicing transfers between institutions," GAO
found.
During some transfers of mortgages, firms have lost
documents or not credited borrowers' payments on loans, GAO
found.
"Some borrowers lost contact with their servicers, and their
new servicers did not always receive or adhere to borrowers'
existing loss mitigation agreements with the previous servicer,"
GAO found. "In some cases, these types of transfer errors may
have resulted in some borrowers improperly losing their homes to
foreclosure."
The GAO conducted the review at the request of two Democrats
who have been vocal about tightening Wall Street regulation
after the financial crisis - Representative Elijah Cummings of
Maryland and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Both
responded to the findings by calling for CFPB to collect data
and strengthen oversight of servicers.
"Collecting information on and regulating nonbank mortgage
services to protect consumers is well within CFPB's statutory
authority and core mission," they wrote to the bureau's head,
Richard Cordray. "We hope that you take actions to do so as
rapidly as possible."
The GAO found nonbank servicers still did not command as
great a market share as banks but that their influence was
growing.
In the second quarter of 2015, Wells Fargo, the
largest U.S. mortgage servicer, commanded 17.1 percent of the
market, compared with 18 percent in the first quarter of 2012,
the report said.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, which was not listed as a top 10
servicer in 2012, ranked fourth in 2015. Its 4.1 percent market
share was greater than that of Citi or PNC Mortgage.
