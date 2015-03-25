UPDATE 1-U.S. jury says Motorola infringed one Intellectual Ventures patent

(Adds details of case, comment from Intellectual Ventures and
Motorola)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, March 25 Patent holding company
Intellectual Ventures' second crack at holding Motorola Mobility
liable for using its technology without permission partially
succeeded on Wednesday after a U.S. jury in Delaware found
Motorola infringed a patent on multimedia text messaging.
The jury, which deliberated for about a day and a half,
cleared Motorola on a second patent related to wireless
bandwidth, which it said was invalid. Damages are to be
determined later.
It was the second time the two companies faced off in court.
The first round, in February 2014, ended in mistrial after
jurors could not agree on a verdict.
Another trial between the two, involving a single
Intellectual Ventures patent related to detachable computer
devices, is scheduled to begin Thursday.
"We are encouraged by today's verdict," said Melissa
Finocchio, IV's chief litigation counsel. "As we look ahead to
the next trial, we remain committed to defending inventor rights
and protecting the interests of our investors and customers."
Motorola declined to comment.
China's Lenovo Group acquired the Motorola handset
division from Google Inc in October.
Founded in 2000, Bellevue, Wash.-based Intellectual Ventures
is one of the largest intellectual property owners in the world,
with more than 70,000 patents and patent applications to its
name. It only recently began suing companies in addition to its
longtime strategy of licensing its wide array of patents.
It sued Motorola in 2011, alleging that several of
Motorola's mobile devices infringed its patents.
Intellectual Ventures and other companies like it have been
accused by some in the technology industry of burdening
innovation by using the patents they buy to pursue lawsuits
instead of building products. Such companies are a central focus
of renewed Congressional efforts at patent reform, aimed at
curbing litigation.
Intellectual Ventures argues that unlike some of the firms
denounced as "patent trolls" it does not file frivolous
lawsuits.
In February, Intellectual Ventures won a $17 million patent
verdict against security software maker Symantec Corp,
strengthening its track record in court.
The case is Intellectual Ventures I Llc et al. v. Motorola
Mobility Llc, No. 11-cv-908, in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Delaware.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Chris Reese)