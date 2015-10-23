Broward County airport deal is largest U.S. muni sale next week

Oct 22 - Broward County, Florida, plans to issue $488.9
million of airport system revenue bonds, the largest sales to
hit the U.S. municipal market next week, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Altogether, U.S. municipal bond issuers are expected to
offer about $4.1 billion of municipal bonds and notes, down from
about $8 billion this week, the data showed.
The sale in Broward County, which operates the Fort
Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and the North Perry
Airport, comes as the municipal airport sector has recently seen
signs of improvement. The 20 busiest airports have all
experienced growth in passenger boarding revenue and
above-average growth at international gateways. Two of the
nation's largest airports, Chicago's O'Hare and Atlanta's
Hartsfield Jackson, were upgraded.
Airport bond volume is on pace to be flat in 2015 and 20
percent below average since 2008, according to Wells Fargo
Securities. Primary market issuance was $12.1 billion in 2012
and $18.6 billion 2010.
"We see airports as resistant to the challenges faced by
state and local governments with respect to post-employment
benefits," Wells Fargo reported last week. "Demand is not all
that surprising as investors in municipal airports have been
rewarded over the past three years with relatively attractive
returns as have toll road investors."
Airports have benefited from lower energy prices and a
gradually improving economy. They have also weathered the most
recent cycle of airline consolidation, which added stability to
the sector, according to Janney Fixed Income Strategy.
The mergers may impact airports disproportionately, however.
American Airlines, for example, now has nine hubs, which "may be
more than needed," Janney noted in a report earlier this month.
That may leave airports, such as Philadelphia, particularly
vulnerable to traffic decline if American Airlines were to cut
back.
The Broward County airport sale is rated A+ by Standard &
Poor's Ratings and A1 by Moody's Investors. The lead manager is
Raymond James.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Frances Kerry)