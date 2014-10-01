Bank of America top U.S. muni underwriter in Jan-Sept

WASHINGTON Oct 1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
remained the top senior underwriter of U.S. municipal debt in
the first nine months of 2014, with 262 deals totaling $28.77
billion, Thomson Reuters data released on Wednesday showed.
It held the same position in 2013.
California issued the most debt in the first three quarters
of the year at $5.04 billion according to the data, followed by
Puerto Rico at $3.5 billion.
Assured Guaranty insured the most municipal bonds, backing
$7.4 billion debt, the data showed.
