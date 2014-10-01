UPDATE 1-Bank of America top U.S. muni underwriter so far in 2014

(Adds insurance information, issuance totals, letters of
credit)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
remained the top senior underwriter of U.S. municipal
debt in the first nine months of 2014, with 262 deals totaling
$28.77 billion, Thomson Reuters data released on Wednesday
showed.
That represented more than 13 percent of sales in a year in
which issuance has shrunk. Bank of America, which was also top
underwriter in 2013, was followed by Citi, which had 264
deals totaling $24.35 billion in the first nine months of 2014.
California issued the most debt in the first three quarters
of the year, $5.04 billion spread across eight deals, according
to the data, followed by Puerto Rico's single March sale of junk
bonds totaling $3.5 billion. California is typically the largest
borrower in the municipal market, and its sales in the first
nine months of this year represented a 2.3 percent market share.
The big sales, though, were not enough to lift issuance of
municipal bonds from their doldrums, as total issuance was down
9.8 percent from the same period in 2013.
Assured Guaranty insured the most municipal bonds,
backing $7.4 billion debt in the first nine months of the year,
the data showed.
After the financial crisis, when many insurers lost their
AAA ratings, the number of guaranteed bonds dwindled. Recently,
though, interest in insurance has ticked up. Insurers backed a
total of $12.78 billion in deals, 56.3 percent more than they
guaranteed in the first nine months of 2013.
Bank of China Ltd made a large entry into the
business of providing letters of credit to municipal issuers,
taking the top spot for the first nine months after providing no
letters of credit through all of 2013. It gave the facilities to
only two deals, totaling $459 million, but that represented
nearly one-fifth of the amount of debt backed by letters of
credit.
Wells Fargo Bank, which had been the top provider in
2013, slipped to second, backing $225.1 million in five deals.
Altogether, $2.37 billion in deals carried letters of
credit, a 47.5 percent increase from the same period of 2013.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse and Dan
Grebler)