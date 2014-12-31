Twist ending: U.S. municipal bond sales in 2014 to surpass 2013

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 31 Sales of new U.S. municipal
bonds in 2014 will exceed 2013's total, Thomson Reuters data
showed on Wednesday, a twist ending to a year that began with
shrinking supply.
Preliminary data shows issuance for 2014 was likely $314.95
billion, 1 percent more than the $311.86 billion sold in 2013.
The increase was from refinancing, with refunding bonds rising
11.5 percent to $180.44 billion, as well as large deals. The
number of deals in 2014, 10,156, was down from 10,563 in 2013.
The rise also was fueled by a late-year issuance surge to
take advantage of low interest rates. December marked the
largest month of issuance, $35.96 billion, in 2014. That was the
biggest monthly total since June 2012 and the largest for
December since 2010, when the Build America Bond program's
expiration inspired a flurry of last-minute deals.
Altogether, $99.32 billion in bonds likely were sold in the
fourth quarter of 2014, the largest quarterly total since the
second quarter of 2012, when a refinancing wave crested and
brought quarterly issuance up to $113.35 billion. The total for
the fourth quarter of 2013 was $73.36 billion.
The issuance is a sharp reversal from the first half of the
year. By June, municipal bond sales were 25.4 percent behind
2013 levels. Puerto Rico's $3.5 billion sale in March,
underwritten by Barclays Capital, was one bright spot and also
the single largest deal of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Interest rates on long-term bonds subsequently plunged,
enticing borrowers back to the market.
As of Tuesday, the yield for a top-rated 30-year bond had
fallen 132 basis points since the first trading day of the year,
to 2.88 percent on the benchmark scale from Municipal Market
Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
In September, California brought the second-largest deal of
2014 to market, $2.37 billion general obligation bonds with
Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as lead
underwriters. The third-largest sale of the year, New York
City's $2.04 billion of sales tax bonds, underwritten by J.P.
Morgan Securities, quickly followed.
Bank of America underwrote the most debt in 2014, $44.78
billion, Thomson Reuters data shows. J.P. Morgan came in second,
followed by Citi, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo. The positions
were almost identical to those in 2013, except for Wells Fargo,
which was the seventh-largest underwriter in 2013.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)