After 2 years as a fixed income star, munis lose luster in Q1

| NEW YORK, April 5
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. municipal bonds drew
investors and yielded positive returns throughout the first
quarter of this year, but their performance paled compared to
Treasuries, which gained in January during a Chinese-led global
stock market rout.
The Treasury rally marred a two-year run of outperformance
by municipal bonds. Both asset classes were later cut down after
recovering oil prices contributed to a broader risk-on
sentiment.
Munis returned 1.67 percent as of March 31, according to
Barclay's Municipal Bond index, versus 3.20 percent for
Treasuries.
BlackRock called February "a long, strange month" for debt
issued by states, cities and other local governments, because
strong momentum after eight months of positive runs finally met
resistance.
In 2015, munis returned 3.30 percent versus 0.84 percent for
Treasuries. Munis returned 9.05 percent in 2014 versus 5.05
percent for Treasuries.
With munis currently underperforming Treasuries, "long-term
tax-exempt yields are now higher than the taxable alternatives
pre-tax, a fact that should attract more demand from crossover
buyers," BlackRock directors said in a March commentary.
Banks predicted late last year that 2016's muni performance
will underwhelm.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch projected full 2016 total muni
returns will be 3.10 percent, while Morgan Stanley estimated
1.25 percent and Barclays a negative 1.00 percent.
Not everyone thinks munis look dull.
"I really don't see that as true at all," said Stephen
Winterstein, chief municipal fixed income strategist at
Wilmington Trust. "In the first quarter we've achieved over
one-third of the performance of 2015... Never annualize."
Volatile equity markets have driven stability-seeking
investors to munis, Winterstein said.
"It wasn't that munis did real poorly," said Dan Heckman,
senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
"They just kind of took a little step back."
Investors sank $12.5 billion into muni bond funds in the
first quarter, the most since a net inflow of $14.5 billion in
the third quarter of 2012. Flows have been positive for 26
consecutive weeks, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company.
To be sure, trouble spots linger in Illinois and elsewhere.
PNC Capital Markets found 79 percent of mostly buy-side
analysts in a recent survey have a "lower" or "much lower" level
of trust toward states' and cities' willingness to honor
bondholder obligations now versus five years ago.
Yet despite concerns, including continuing crises in Puerto
Rico and public pension underfunding, "the municipal market is
still regarded as a very high quality market," Winterstein said.
In many cases, primary deals have not had enough bonds to
satisfy investor appetite.
For example, in a March 14 deal from the California Health
Facilities Financing Authority for the Lucile Packard Children's
Hospital, term bonds maturing in 2055 were 11 times
oversubscribed, Winterstein said.
NEW MONEY
Though demand is high, supply remains low, a technical
aspect boosting the $3.7 trillion muni bond market.
Overall muni issuance fell 7.5 percent to $96.2 billion in
the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year. New
money bonds rose 37 percent year-over-year to nearly $38 billion
while issuance tied to refunding dropped 23.4 percent to $58.5
billion.
That is a shift from last year when refundings dominated,
but the change could be short-lived.
"We would anticipate that refunding issuance will increase
given the rate outlook and low nominal rates going forward,"
said James Grabovac, a strategist at McDonnell Investment
Management.
The slight underperformance could entice more investment
dollars into munis.
"Valuations are relatively attractive, especially as you
move 10 years and beyond," Grabovac said.
Citigroup was the top underwriter for the quarter, and
California sold $2.95 billion of debt, more debt than any other
issuer.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ and Chizu Nomiyama)