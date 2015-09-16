U.S.-based stock funds post $3.2 bln outflows in latest week - ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $3.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 9 on nervousness ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The outflows reversed inflows of $2 billion over the prior
week, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Most of the total outflows from stock funds came
from funds that specialize in U.S. shares, at $3 billion.
Funds that specialize in international shares, meanwhile,
posted $237 million in outflows. Those withdrawals reversed the
prior week's $191 million in inflows and marked just the second
week this year that investors have pulled cash from the funds.
Bond funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows to mark their
seventh straight week of investor withdrawals. The latest
outflows were down from $6.3 billion in outflows the prior week.
Investors likely pulled cash from stock and bond funds on
uncertainty regarding the Fed's policy announcement due on
Thursday, said Robert Stein, chief executive at Astor Investment
Management in Chicago.
Market participants are watching to see if the Fed hikes
rates for the first time since June 2006. The move is expected
to hurt U.S. Treasury prices and trigger volatility in U.S.
stocks.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $905 million in outflows to mark their
seventh straight week of outflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/9/2015 9/2 8/26 8/19 8/12
Total equity -3,223 1,972 -10,974 -523 1,630
Domestic -2,985 1,781 -9,791 -5,180 -2,272
World -237 191 -1,183 4,656 3,902
Hybrid* -905 -857 -4,231 -164 -363
Total bond -2,440 -6,311 -12,182 -2,287 -2,672
Taxable -2,249 -5,801 -11,447 -2,338 -2,660
Municipal -191 -510 -734 50 -12
Total -6,567 -5,196 -27,386 -2,974 -1,405
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)