U.S.-based stock funds get most cash in five months in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $2.3 billion into stock funds in the week ended
Sept. 23 on the view that stimulus programs overseas would
continue to support international shares, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest in five months and the first
new cash commitments in three weeks, according to the data from
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted a meager $87
million, while funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted
$2.2 billion to mark their biggest inflows in five weeks.
Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their
ninth straight week of investor withdrawals. All of the outflows
were from taxable bond funds, while funds that specialize in
tax-free municipal bonds attracted their biggest inflows in
nearly five months, at $628 million.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Sept. 17 to keep
interest rates unchanged may have spurred inflows into
international share funds on the view that stimulus programs
from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan may last even
longer than previously expected, said Alan Lancz, president of
investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc in
Toledo, Ohio.
"The U.S. is one of the stronger economies on the planet
right now, so if they can't afford a 25 basis point hike in Fed
funds, then we know that some of these lesser economies are
going to keep their rates lower for longer," he said.
Investors have flocked to funds that hold international
shares this year on the view that overseas stimulus programs
would continue to support foreign shares.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $189 million in outflows to mark their ninth
straight week of outflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/23 9/16 9/9 9/2 8/26/2015
Total equity 2,335 -1,123 -3,342 1,987 -10,971
Domestic 87 -3,092 -2,980 1,785 -9,790
World 2,247 1,970 -362 201 -1,181
Hybrid -189 -722 -905 -857 -4,232
Total bond -1,750 -4,512 -2,455 -6,290 -12,313
Taxable -2,379 -3,923 -2,264 -5,795 -11,463
Municipal 628 -589 -191 -495 -850
Total 396 -6,357 -6,702 -5,160 -27,516
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Tom Brown)