U.S.-based bond funds post 11th straight week of outflows -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $5.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
Oct. 7, marking the 11th straight week of outflows, on mom and
pop investors' fear of a 2015 Federal Reserve interest rate
hike.
The outflows were down from the prior week's $8.4 billion in
withdrawals, which were the biggest in five weeks, the data from
the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The latest outflows were from taxable bond funds, while
funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds attracted $558 million
in inflows to reverse the prior week's $587 million in outflows,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
"There's a greater fear of the Fed than there is of
recession," Alan Gayle, head of asset allocation at
Atlanta-based RidgeWorth Investments, said on the outflows from
bond funds.
He noted that retail investors tend to react more slowly to
changes in Fed policy expectations, and said these investors
were likely reacting on fears of a 2015 Fed rate hike despite
recent views that the U.S. central bank may wait until 2016.
Investors committed $326 million to stock funds after
pulling $6.3 billion out of the funds the prior week, which
marked the biggest outflows in five weeks.
While funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $1.6
billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, funds
that specialize in U.S. shares posted their second straight week
of outflows, at $1.3 billion.
Gayle of RidgeWorth said investors likely continued to favor
foreign equities on the view that monetary stimulus in Europe
and Japan would support shares and economies in those regions.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $301 million in outflows to mark their 11th
straight week of withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
10/7 9/30 9/23 9/16 9/9/2015
Total equity 326 -6,291 2,297 -1,283 -3,544
Domestic -1,312 -7,181 67 -3,255 -3,156
World 1,638 891 2,229 1,972 -389
Hybrid -301 -1,907 -191 -795 -906
Total bond -5,771 -8,379 -1,783 -4,523 -2,491
Taxable -6,329 -7,792 -2,400 -3,934 -2,298
Municipal 558 -587 617 -589 -193
Total -5,746 -16,577 323 -6,601 -6,941
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)