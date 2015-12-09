U.S.-based stock funds post $8.9 bln outflow in latest week - ICI

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 9 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $8.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Dec. 2, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in four weeks as stock market volatility drove them to the sidelines. The outflows marked the sixth straight week of withdrawals from stock funds, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute (ICI), a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares bled the most, with outflows of $8 billion, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in four weeks. Withdrawals of $890 million from funds that specialize in international stocks marked their biggest outflows since late August. "People are just moving to cash," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. "The risk that an investor took this year in equities wasn't worth the return by historical standards." The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was mostly flat for the year through Tuesday's close. Hellwig said volatility over ICI's reporting period, partly on uncertainty over what the European Central Bank would announce in the way of monetary policy, and worries over weak commodities prices likely pushed investors out of stock funds. Bond funds posted over $1 billion in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. All of the outflows were from funds that hold taxable bonds, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds attracted their biggest inflows in five weeks, at $918 million. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $1.3 billion in outflows to mark their seventh straight week of outflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures millions of dollars): 12/2/2015 11/24 11/18 11/11 11/4 Total equity -8,865 -3,896 -4,976 -1,249 -12,525 Domestic -7,976 -3,526 -4,539 -2,357 -12,065 World -890 -370 -438 1,108 -461 Hybrid -1,256 -1,757 -987 -477 -775 Total bond -1,035 -2,768 -2,956 -686 2,605 Taxable -1,953 -3,394 -3,605 -1,000 2,109 Municipal 918 626 649 314 496 Total -11,156 -8,421 -8,918 -2,412 -10,696 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and dan Grebler)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.