Investors pull most money of 2016 from U.S. large cap funds -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, June 8 Investors ignored equity market
gains and pulled the most money this year from U.S. mutual funds
holding large-cap domestic stocks, Investment Company Institute
data for the latest week showed on Wednesday.
    U.S.-based large-cap mutual funds recorded $2.8 billion in
outflows during the week ended June 1, the worst result for the
funds since the week ended December 2. That week, the funds bled
$3.5 billion, according to ICI. 
    "While the S&P 500 is near all-time highs, mutual
fund investors are acting concerned that there will be near-term
volatility given the sluggish earnings results," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded and mutual fund research
at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 
    The outflows added to a tough series of weeks for stock
mutual funds. The exodus from those funds totals $148 billion
over the last 52 weeks, ICI said, with some of those dollars
moving to bond funds and some to index-tracking exchange-traded
funds.
    The outflows continued even in weeks when the stock market
gained. During the latest week measured by ICI, for
instance, the S&P 500 capped off its strongest week since March.
 
    Funds invested in international stocks posted a more
moderate $280 million outflow during the latest week, the data
showed.
    U.S. mutual funds overall posted a $5.1 billion outflow.
That was the biggest withdrawal since the week ended Jan. 27,
when they posted a $9.3 billion outflow, according to ICI, a
trade group for funds. Mutual funds and ETFs, taken
together, attracted $1 billion during the latest week.
    Bond funds, thriving this year on investors' thirst for safe
yields, attracted $1.9 billion in their 14th straight week of
new cash.
    But investment-grade, taxable government, multisector and
municipal bond funds all took in less money than last week.
    Only high-yield funds attracted more money than in prior
weeks, adding $118 million. Global debt funds, which have posted
withdrawals for four weeks, slowed their outflows to $1.1
billion during the week, from $1.8 billion the week prior,
according to the data.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                  6/1    5/25    5/18    5/11  5/4/2016
 Total equity  -6,419  -6,262  -1,169  -4,448    -3,030
 Domestic      -6,139  -5,244  -2,013  -4,878    -2,371
 World           -280  -1,018     844     430      -659
 Hybrid          -615     225    -221    -313      -309
 Total bond     1,940   3,480   3,671   4,140     3,527
 Taxable          941   1,992   1,488   2,127     2,030
 Municipal        999   1,487   2,183   2,014     1,497
 Total         -5,095  -2,557   2,281    -621       188
    

