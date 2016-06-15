Investors pour $5.12 billion in taxable bond funds -ICI

NEW YORK, June 15 Investors favored taxable bond
funds far more than their equity counterparts in the latest
week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.
Taxable bond funds attracted an estimated $5.12 billion in
the week ended June 8, while domestic equity funds posted cash
withdrawals of $1.06 billion for the period.
"With falling bond yields, investors have favored
investment-grade focused funds that offer relatively strong
income streams, with modest credit risk," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market
Intelligence. "Within equities, a rotation away from small- and
mid-cap mutual funds indicates investors are less willing to
take on as much risk."
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, had estimated inflows of $214 million for the week,
compared with estimated outflows of $612 million in the previous
week, according to ICI.
Commodity funds, which are exchange-traded funds that invest
primarily in commodities, currencies, and futures, had estimated
inflows of $415 million for the week, compared to estimated
outflows of $23 million in the previous week, ICI added.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/8/16 6/1/16 5/25/16 5/18/16 5/11/16
Equity 1,009 -581 -3,106 -3,194 -7,429
Domestic -1,064 -841 -937 -2,680 -4,166
World 2,074 261 -2,170 -515 -3,263
Hybrid 214 -612 299 -305 -321
Bond 6,699 2,251 4,055 7,194 3,675
Taxable 5,123 1,116 2,447 4,799 1,510
Municipa 1,576 1,135 1,608 2,395 2,165
l
Commodity 415 -23 649 595 1,058
Total 8,338 1,036 1,897 4,290 -3,017
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)