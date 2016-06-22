U.S. investors trim international fund stakes before Brexit vote -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. taxable-bond funds
recorded their first withdrawals since March during the latest
week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday, as
the appeal of riskier debt slumped under concerns Britain will
vote to leave the European Union.
The mutual funds leaked $99 million during the week that
ended June 15, the first outflows since the week ended March 30,
as most bond categories saw muted sales, the data showed.
The withdrawals are a rare turn for U.S.-based debt funds,
an attractive option this year for investors fleeing stock
price swings and the near-zero yields in international bond
markets.
"Brexit is the thought bubble looming large over retail
investors' heads," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of
investment strategy at E*Trade Financial Corp. "And for
good reason given its historic significance and yet-to-be-known
consequences."
High-yield funds, which pulled in $201 million the week
prior, posted $269 million in outflows over the weekly period.
Investors took another $811 million from global bond products.
Investment-grade bond funds weakened to $469 million of inflows
in the latest week from $3.7 billion during the week ended June
8, according to the data from ICI, a trade group for funds.
Stocks were not spared either. World stock funds based in
the United States shed $1.6 billion, their largest outflows
since the week ended April 27, when the products bled $2.4
billion. Both developed and emerging-market funds posted
outflows, ICI said.
Funds focused on domestic companies posted $4.3 billion in
outflows, adding to a trend that has persisted most of the year,
according to ICI.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/15 6/8 6/1 5/25 5/18/2016
Total equity -5,855 -3,807 -6,423 -6,256 -1,169
-Domestic -4,284 -3,415 -6,142 -5,239 -2,014
-World -1,572 -392 -281 -1,018 844
Hybrid -887 207 -614 304 -220
Total bond 1,481 5,034 1,938 3,480 3,671
-Taxable -99 3,599 940 1,992 1,488
-Municipal 1,580 1,435 998 1,487 2,183
Total -5,261 1,434 -5,099 -2,472 2,282
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)