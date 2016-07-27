After a pause, U.S. fund investors resume rotation from stocks to bonds

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, July 27 Investors' zest for
stock-buying ebbed in the latest week, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday, one week after fresh
appetite for riskier assets helped U.S.-based funds net the most
cash this year.
Including exchange-traded funds, U.S.-based funds invested
primarily in domestic shares bled $8.2 billion in the seven-day
period through July 20, while bond funds attracted about the
same amount. U.S.-based global stock funds were about flat,
taking in $16 million, the fund trade group's data showed.
The figure reinforces the rotation this year from equities
to bonds but reverses last week's result, when investors stocked
up on riskier ETFs and helped U.S.-based funds overall attract
the most cash in more than a year.
This year, investors have pulled an estimated $61 billion
from U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs, while pouring $126
billion into bonds, the data shows.
"U.S. equity markets have trended higher in 2016, but
mutual-fund investors have been rotating away from these
products," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual-fund
research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "While some of this
has gone into ETFs, investors appear to be getting nervous as
the bull market ages."
The S&P 500 Total Return Index, which includes
dividend payouts, has returned 7.4 percent this year.
In the latest week, nearly $2.8 billion moved into
investment-grade bond mutual funds in the United States.
Lower-credit, high-yield mutual funds attracted $1 billion, and
government bond mutual funds took in $323 million, according to
ICI's data.
Corporate bonds have posted strong returns as well, with the
widely held iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
up 9.7 percent this year.
"Investors continue to take on some credit risk through
investment grade corporate bonds and greater risk with high
yield bond mutual funds, rather than the lower yielding and
safer government bond funds," said Rosenbluth.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/20 7/13 7/6 6/29 6/22/2016
Total equity -12,618 -7,988 -2,880 -5,193 -4,078
-Domestic -10,349 -7,218 -4,315 -2,001 -4,104
-World -2,269 -770 1,435 -3,192 26
Hybrid -779 -1,106 -275 -2,582 -616
Total bond 7,612 6,115 1,276 -2,488 3,267
-Taxable 6,156 4,344 170 -3,664 1,398
-Municipal 1,457 1,771 1,106 1,176 1,869
Total -5,784 -2,979 -1,879 -10,263 -1,428
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
7/20 7/13 7/6 6/29 6/22/2016
Equity -8,142 9,504 531 -10,033 -3,203
-Domestic -8,158 8,837 1,156 -8,041 -4,378
-World 16 667 -625 -1,992 1,175
Hybrid -761 -1,078 -291 -2,485 -547
Bond 8,178 11,491 7,355 -155 4,437
-Taxable 6,491 9,575 5,998 -1,410 2,354
-Municipal 1,687 1,916 1,357 1,255 2,083
Commodity 486 -268 2,158 2,098 689
Total -240 19,649 9,754 -10,575 1,376
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)