版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 01:16 BJT

U.S.-based world stock fund outflows highest since Brexit -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, Aug 3 Withdrawals from U.S.-based
international stock mutual funds in the latest week hit the
highest level since the Brexit vote, Investment Company
Institute data released on Wednesday showed, as investors
worried about European and Japanese growth.
    U.S.-based world stock mutual fund outflows grew to $2.9
billion in the week ended July 27, ICI said, the largest since
the seven-day period that included Britain's June 23 referendum
on leaving the European Union.
    "Weaker economic prospects in Europe and Japan remain a
concern," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual-fund
research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
    Global equity prices slipped for a third straight day on
Wednesday, pressured by surging Japanese government bond yields
and a strengthening yen. Dropping oil prices and concerns about
the strength of European banks have also weighed on markets in
recent weeks. 
    Investors continued to pull money out of developed-market
exchange-traded funds in the latest week. The Deutsche
X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF posted $476
million in outflows and the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF 
recorded $386 million in outflows, according to data service
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
    The data reinforce U.S. investors' rotation this year from
stocks to bonds. Investors pulled $65 billion from U.S.-based
stock mutual funds and ETFs in the first half of 2016, and
poured $104 billion into bond funds, ICI data shows.
    Including ETFs, U.S.-based bond funds took in $6.1 billion
in the latest week, the fund trade group said, roughly
offsetting the amount that cascaded out of stock funds.
    Mutual funds invested in investment-grade bonds took in $3.5
billion, the largest since the week ended June 8, while
high-yield mutual fund inflows slowed to $193 million from $2.5
billion two weeks ago, according to ICI.
    "Demand for fixed-income products remained strong last week,
but investors shifted toward investment-grade corporate mutual
funds that offer a combination of stronger credit profiles and
moderately higher income," said Rosenbluth. "Previous demand for
high yield slowed significantly."
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
                  7/27     7/20     7/13     7/6  6/29/2016
 Total equity  -11,168  -12,618   -7,988  -2,880     -5,193
 -Domestic      -8,225  -10,349   -7,218  -4,315     -2,001
 -World         -2,943   -2,269     -770   1,435     -3,192
 Hybrid            475     -779   -1,106    -275     -2,582
 Total bond      4,901    7,612    6,115   1,265     -2,488
 -Taxable        3,374    6,156    4,344     160     -3,664
 -Municipal      1,527    1,457    1,771   1,105      1,176
 Total          -5,792   -5,784   -2,980  -1,890    -10,263
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
               7/27    7/20    7/13    7/6  6/29/2016
 Equity      -6,183  -8,142   9,504    531    -10,033
 -Domestic   -4,135  -8,158   8,837  1,156     -8,041
 -World      -2,047      16     667   -625     -1,992
 Hybrid         491    -761  -1,078   -291     -2,485
 Bond         6,132   8,178  11,490  7,344       -155
 -Taxable     4,438   6,491   9,574  5,987     -1,410
 -Municipal   1,694   1,687   1,916  1,357      1,255
 Commodity     -362     486    -268  2,158      2,098
 Total           77    -240  19,648  9,743    -10,575
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐