TABLE-Investor inflows into U.S. bond mutual funds highest in a year-ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Aug 10 Investors sought safety and yield in corporate debt during the latest week, shoveling the most money in more than a year into U.S.-based bond mutual funds, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday showed. The bond funds took in nearly $8 billion in the week ended Aug. 3, according to ICI, the highest weekly inflow since the week ended June 24, 2015, when a technical reclassification of some assets rather than market activity lifted flows. The result was powered by a $4.8 billion haul by funds invested in the highest-rated corporate debt. The bonds have rallied this year as fund buyers remain wary of stocks and as investors in markets abroad where negative yields are common have sought out the safer haven and earning potential of U.S. debt. "We don't want to get punched in the nose," said Terri Spath, chief investment officer of Sierra Investment Management Inc, which invests in funds and has trimmed exposure to U.S. stocks in favor of higher-yielding bonds. "Any investment that has yield provides some kind of cushion," she added. Meanwhile, the mutual-fund category that includes U.S. Treasury debt saw inflows rise six-fold to $954 million during the latest week, up from $136 million the week before, according to ICI. But the strong overall numbers for bond funds also disguise a weaker result for high-yield bond funds during the week. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Exchange Traded Fund posted $1.4 billion in outflows during the period, while investors pulled $626 million from SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, according to FactSet Research Systems Inc. ETFs are used by a diverse group of investors and can paint a more nuanced picture of market demand than mutual funds, which are used more heavily by retail investors. Overall, including ETFs, bond funds took in a more moderate $6.4 billion, ICI said, roughly offsetting the money that poured out of stock funds. Withdrawals from U.S.-based international stock mutual funds fell to $1.5 billion after hitting $2.9 billion the week before, the fund trade group said. The prior week's number were the funds' largest outflows since Britons voted in June to exit the European Union. U.S. investors have been shifting money from stocks to bonds for most of this year. They pulled $65 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs in the first half of 2016, and poured $104 billion into bond funds, ICI data shows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks, excluding ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/3 7/27 7/20 7/13 7/6/16 Total equity -8,962 -11,168 -12,618 -7,988 -2,880 Domestic -7,430 -8,225 -10,349 -7,218 -4,315 World -1,532 -2,943 -2,269 -770 1,435 Hybrid -123 475 -779 -1,106 -275 Total bond 7,981 4,904 7,612 6,115 1,212 Taxable 6,583 3,377 6,156 4,344 109 Municipal 1,398 1,527 1,457 1,771 1,104 Total -1,104 -5,789 -5,784 -2,980 -1,942 The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/3 7/27 7/20 7/13 7/6/16 Equity -6,992 -6,183 -8,142 9,504 531 Domestic -6,001 -4,135 -8,158 8,837 1,156 World -991 -2,047 16 667 -625 Hybrid -106 491 -761 -1,078 -291 Bond 6,439 6,134 8,178 11,490 7,292 Taxable 4,907 4,441 6,491 9,574 5,936 Municipal 1,532 1,694 1,687 1,916 1,356 Commodity 913 -362 486 -268 2,158 Total 254 80 -240 19,648 9,690 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)