U.S. bond funds add to streak gathering new cash -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S.-based bond funds added a seventh week to their rip-roaring sales streak, attracting $8.9 billion as investors doubled down on corporate and municipal debt, data from trade group Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Taxable bond funds, which include corporate debt, gathered $7.1 billion during the week ended on Aug. 17, the data showed. Corporate debt has become a hot commodity in a world of increasingly negative bond returns and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest low for a while even as the nation's economy grows. But some analysts warned that investors may be overexposed to market risk even though they have trimmed stocks in favor of ostensibly safer bonds. A record percentage of equities now offer yields greater than 10-year Treasury bonds, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report distributed on Wednesday, suggesting the stocks may be a relative bargain. Envestnet PMC Chief Investment Strategist Tim Clift said he saw evidence of yield-chasing across both stock and bond markets. Both markets may be overpriced, said Clift, whose company conducts research on funds, and trading in some of those securities could be volatile. "The investor may not be aware of the risk that they're taking by adding that extra yield," he said. Municipal bond funds took in $1.8 billion in their 46th week of inflows, according to Investment Company Institute. The funds have also prospered on retail investors' search for a neat compromise between relative stability and stronger yields. Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, unpopular for the better part of the last year, recorded a mixed week. Funds focused on domestic shares posted $2.3 billion in outflows after $3.7 billion moved into them as indexes forged new record highs the week before. International-focused stock funds took in $1.8 billion after virtually flat flows the week prior, ICI said. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs. All figures are in millions of dollars. 8/17 8/10 8/3 7/27 7/20/16 Equity -462 3,723 -6,991 -6,178 -8,137 -Domestic -2,304 3,723 -6,000 -4,130 -8,153 -World 1,842 -1 -990 -2,047 16 Hybrid 235 -58 -106 491 -761 Bond 8,912 9,796 6,438 6,134 8,180 -Taxable 7,110 8,186 4,906 4,441 6,493 -Municipal 1,802 1,610 1,532 1,694 1,687 Commodity -411 78 913 -362 486 Total 8,274 13,540 254 85 -233 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)