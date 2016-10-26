UPDATE 1-Large exodus from stock funds attributed to product switch -ICI

(Adds statement from ICI on funds' reorganization)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Oct 26 U.S.-based stock mutual funds
reported the largest outflows in five years, Investment Company
Institute data showed on Wednesday, adding to a poor year of
sales for the funds.
Some $16.9 billion moved from stock mutual funds in the
seven days through Oct. 19, more than in any other week since
August 2011, the trade group's data showed.
By contrast, stock exchange-traded funds took in $2.4
billion. ETFs mostly "passively" track market indexes, while the
mutual funds largely employ "active" managers who pick stocks.
The result can be attributed in large part to the conversion
of some mutual funds to another investment product, ICI
spokesman Matthew Beck said, though he declined to provide
details.
Mutual fund companies have shifted money into collective
investment trusts not regulated by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in an effort to cut fees.
CITs can only be offered to qualified retirement plans such
as 401(k)s, and analysts said their less stringent reporting
requirements translate into lower operating expenses for fund
companies.
The latest data is another somber development for stock
mutual funds which, despite strong markets, are on pace to
record a year of withdrawals comparable with the 2008 peak of
the global financial crisis.
The S&P 500 index, including dividends, is headed to
its eighth year of positive returns.
"The trend to passive ETFs has persisted throughout the
year," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund
research at CFRA. "Active funds have failed to keep up with
common benchmarks this year, and investors are looking for
lower-cost alternatives."
The outflows from stock mutual funds come ahead of the Nov.
8 U.S. presidential election and a potential interest-rate hike
by the Federal Reserve that could push equities lower.
"Investors sharply rotated out of large- and mid-cap mutual
funds last week, just as the start of earnings season kicked
off," said Rosenbluth.
Even though overall earnings of S&P 500 companies are now
expected to snap a four-quarter streak of declines, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, that was not enough to soothe fund
investors.
U.S.-based bond mutual funds and ETFs attracted $6.3 billion
in their 16th consecutive week of inflows, ICI said.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
10/19 10/12 10/5 9/28 9/21/2016
Equity -14,475 -4,093 -11,836 4,257 -4,385
-Domestic -14,607 -4,523 -8,861 7,899 -2,901
-World 132 430 -2,975 -3,643 -1,483
Hybrid -1,241 -1,768 -1,539 -507 -541
Bond 6,334 1,787 9,140 7,781 6,466
-Taxable 6,294 1,487 8,207 6,663 5,586
-Municipal 40 300 933 1,118 880
Commodity 404 228 -105 325 533
Total -8,977 -3,846 -4,340 11,856 2,074
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Lisa Shumaker)