U.S.-based bond funds raked in more money before election -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Investors moved more cash from
U.S.-based stock funds in the weekly period ending Nov. 9,
Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday,
continuing a major rotation into bonds just before the U.S.
presidential election.
Stock funds recorded $7.6 billion in withdrawals during the
period, in their sixth straight week of outflows. More than
four-fifths of those withdrawals were in funds invested
primarily in domestic stocks.
Bond funds attracted $2.8 billion, according to ICI, a trade
group for funds.
The data captures cash movements in the weekly period
running through the day after the election of Donald Trump as
U.S. president.
"This was more how investors were positioned heading into
the election, before rates spiked higher," said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of ETF & mutual fund research at CFRA. "As rates have
moved higher, and as investors pushed stocks up to higher
levels, we think future periods will reflect a greater rotation
to equity funds."
U.S. stocks spiked up after the election, while Treasuries
posted their worst week in more than seven years.
Despite fairly strong equity markets, stock mutual fund
managers are on pace to record a year of withdrawals comparable
with the 2008 peak of the global financial crisis.
Bond funds took in $194 billion in the first three quarters
of 2016, according to final data from ICI. Investors pulled $92
billion from stock funds over the same period.
Municipal bond funds saw their withdrawals tick up to $110
million during the week. After nearly a year reeling money in,
munis have seen their performance slip in recent weeks as rates
have risen.
Muni bonds, whose yields are exempt from federal income
taxes, have long been attractive to wealthy Americans who fall
into higher tax brackets. But Trump's proposed lowering of tax
rates could reduce the appeal of tax-exempt bonds, a major
vehicle for states and cities to finance infrastructure,
hospitals and schools.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
11/9 11/2 10/26 10/19 10/12/2016
Equity -7,550 -8,297 -1,690 -14,039 -4,094
-Domestic -6,320 -6,824 -1,304 -14,171 -4,523
-World -1,230 -1,473 -386 131 429
Hybrid -3,301 -1,874 79 -1,240 -1,768
Bond 2,757 -4,597 3,938 6,334 1,787
-Taxable 2,867 -4,591 3,288 6,294 1,487
-Municipal -110 -6 650 40 300
Commodity 637 313 -831 404 228
Total -7,457 -14,455 1,496 -8,541 -3,847
