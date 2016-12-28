版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 01:43 BJT

U.S. fund investors cheer stocks at year's end

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    Dec 28 Investors' enthusiasm for equities and
corporate bonds showed little sign of waning during the latest
week, with funds in both categories scooping up more money, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds netted $1.2
billion in the week through Dec. 21, while taxable bond funds
added $1.7 billion, the trade group said. Municipal bond funds, 
by contrast, posted $3.9 billion in withdrawals.
    "Investors have been embracing riskier assets and moving
away from safer municipal bonds and Treasuries, as the economy
strengthens, rates move higher and confidence in a stronger
2017," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund
research at CFRA.
    He said that confidence is built on expectations of lower
U.S. corporate taxes and fewer regulations following an election
that gave Republicans who support those policies control of the
presidency and the U.S. Congress, starting next month.
    The Russell 2000 has gained more than 14 percent
since the November election.
    "The U.S. stock market has climbed higher on lofty
expectations of a new presidency, but we think greater caution
is warranted," Rosenbluth said.
    The ICI data also showed investors continuing to favor ETFs,
which typically track the market, over generally higher-cost
mutual funds managed by stock and bond-picking managers.
    The mutual funds posted $11.8 billion in withdrawals in the
latest week, while ETF inflows were $7.9 billion.  
 
    "Investors are also embracing the lower-cost ETF
alternatives, regardless of the asset class," said Rosenbluth.
"With lower expected returns for bonds in 2017, costs will
matter more."
    Mutual funds tend to report weaker sales in December.
Investors sell the funds during the month to cut their tax
bills, lock in earnings for the year or move cash to assets that
performed better ahead of disclosing their investments at the
end of the year.
    ETFs, where investors park some of that cash temporarily,
tend to do well at the end of the year.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars):
              12/21   12/14    12/7   11/30  11/22/2016
 Equity       1,238  19,869   5,372   2,716       9,174
 -Domestic      119  18,578   2,959   2,779       6,927
 -World       1,119   1,290   2,413     -63       2,246
 Hybrid      -2,066  -6,656  -1,423    -984        -792
 Bond        -2,186    -894    -173  -4,088      -1,723
 -Taxable     1,728   2,620   4,208    -624         792
 -Municipal  -3,914  -3,515  -4,381  -3,463      -2,515
 Commodity     -936    -576  -1,724    -854      -1,647
 Total       -3,950  11,742   2,052  -3,210       5,012
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐