Investors race back to U.S. bond funds at fastest clip in 5 months -ICI

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 18 Investors are unwinding the big bond selloff since the U.S. election, showering U.S.-based fixed income funds with the most new cash in five months during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based bond funds harvested $9.6 billion in new cash during the week ended Jan. 11, the most since early August, according to the trade group. The November election that gave Republicans control of the White House and Congress also ratcheted bond prices down. The tax cuts and other stimulus measures touted by President-elect Donald Trump stoked fears of inflation, eroding the value of bonds. Yet government bond prices have risen somewhat in recent weeks though specifics on fiscal policy remain foggy before Trump takes office on Friday. The U.S. 10-year yield has fallen to 2.38 percent from 2.60 percent on Dec. 16, but those rates are still higher than 1.78 percent on Nov. 4. Bond prices rise as yields fall. "The relatively safety provided by both taxable and municipal bond funds is appealing to investors amid market uncertainty heading into the presidential transition," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. Municipal bond funds, which have been punished in recent weeks and are particularly sensitive to Treasury rates, netted cash for the first time in 11 weeks. Those funds took in $1.9 billion during the week. Taxable bond funds added $7.8 billion, the most in 14 weeks. "The return to net inflows of municipal bond funds is highly encouraging as the investment category is primarily used by retail investors," said Rosenbluth. The $13.9 billion taken in by bond funds over the last three weeks reverses the $13.3 billion that was pulled from the funds in November, ICI data shows. The move into bonds did not come at the expense of stocks, a big winner since the election. Funds focused specifically on international equities took in $4.4 billion, the most since February 2016. Domestic stock funds took in $3 billion, bringing the overall total for U.S.-based stock funds to $7.4 billion, ICI said. The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/11 1/4 12/28 12/21 12/14/2016 Equity 7,441 -1,627 -1,335 831 19,891 -Domestic 3,011 -2,092 660 -344 18,605 -World 4,430 465 675 1,175 1,285 Hybrid -913 -1,951 -1,105 -2,151 -6,661 Bond 9,603 2,407 1,886 -2,610 -973 -Taxable 7,751 3,992 4,626 1,316 2,560 -Municipal 1,853 -1,585 -2,740 -3,925 -3,533 Commodity -283 -500 -240 -936 -576 Total 15,848 -1,671 1,877 -4,864 -11,681 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Diane Craft)
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.