Investors pull back on U.S. stock funds in latest week -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Feb 1 Investors pared back their exposure to
stocks in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data for
U.S.-based funds showed on Wednesday, treating any "Trump rally"
with a dose of caution.
Stock funds invested primarily in U.S. companies posted
their largest outflows since October as $8.2 billion cascaded
out during the seven days through Jan. 25, the trade group's
data showed.
The withdrawals came as a leap forward for U.S. stocks after
the November U.S. presidential election in recent weeks turned
into more of a totter.
The Russell 2000 index, for instance, returned 16
percent in the month after the election only to sag about 2
percent since then. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
topped 20,000 for the first time last week, but held above that
level for just three days.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office last month, and
his Republican party have touted potential new economic stimulus
measures, such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending.
"We do have a very unusual administration coming in terms of
the agenda and probably the lack of clarity around the specifics
of that agenda," said Francis Rodilosso, head of fixed income
exchange-traded fund portfolio management at Van Eck Associates
Corp.
Michael LaBella, a portfolio manager at QS Investors LLC,
said milestones like Dow 20,000 offered a hint that the
environment, or market cycle, is changing.
"We hit new highs at the end of cycles, not at the start, so
to us we see this as a great time to diversify equity exposure
into international, things that have not done well the last
five, seven years," said LaBella.
U.S.-based funds invested in international shares attracted
$4.3 billion in their eighth straight week of positive flows,
ICI's data showed.
Investors continued to take refuge in bonds, pumping nearly
$8.2 billion into fixed-income funds during the latest week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions
of dollars):
1/25 1/18 1/11 1/4/17 12/28/16
Equity -3,928 -1,284 7,441 -1,647 1,329
-Domestic -8,243 -3,741 3,011 -2,112 662
-World 4,315 2,457 4,430 465 668
Hybrid -549 -106 -913 -1,951 -1,106
Bond 8,177 4,654 9,603 2,363 1,886
-Taxable 7,647 3,530 7,751 3,948 4,625
-Municipal 530 1,124 1,853 -1,585 -2,739
Commodity -492 231 -283 -500 -240
Total 3,208 3,495 15,848 -1,734 1,870
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)