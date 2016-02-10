版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 11日 星期四 03:58 BJT

U.S.-based stock funds get most cash in over two years -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Feb 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $8.1 billion into stock funds in the latest week,
marking the biggest inflows since Nov. 2013 on views that recent
weakness has made U.S. shares more attractive and overseas
stocks remained promising.
    Investors committed $2.3 billion to funds that specialize in
U.S. shares in the week ended Feb. 3, marking the biggest
inflows in a year and the first new demand for the funds since
late September, according to the data released Wednesday from
the Investment Company Institute (ICI). 
    Most of the inflows into U.S.-focused stock funds went
toward funds that hold large-cap shares, at $1.8 billion, the
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, showed. 
    Inflows into funds that specialize in international shares
were more than double those going into U.S.-focused stock funds,
however, at $5.7 billion. Those inflows marked the biggest since
last April and the funds' fifth straight week of new demand.
    Funds that specialize in overseas developed markets
attracted most of the inflows into international-focused stock
funds, at $5 billion, their biggest inflows since at least the
start of last year. Emerging market stock funds attracted just
$744 million.
    "There are a lot of bargains, in particular in Japan and
Europe," said Tom Siomades, head of Hartford Funds Investment
Consulting Group in Radnor, Pennsylvania, in reference to the
appeal for shares in developed markets overseas.
    Bond funds posted $4.3 billion in outflows, marking their
13th straight week of withdrawals. Outflows of $4.2 billion from
investment-grade bond funds, their biggest since late August, 
accounted for most of the total.
    Funds that hold government bonds attracted $1 billion to
mark their eighth straight week of inflows. 
    Siomades said weakness in U.S. shares may have led investors
to jump into U.S.-focused share funds on the view that they had
become more attractive at lower prices, while concerns over
potential Federal Reserve rate increases this year may have
driven investors out of investment-grade bond funds. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                   2/3    1/27      1/20     1/13     1/6/2016
 Total equity    8,057  -4,920    -3,788   -1,554       -2,379
    Domestic     2,313  -6,263    -4,903   -4,756    -3,938   
    World        5,744   1,344     1,115    3,202     1,559   
 Hybrid          1,706  -3,468    -2,659   -3,561       -2,187
 Total bond     -4,289    -904    -1,937     -534         -100
    Taxable     -5,490  -1,756    -2,934   -1,853    -1,435   
    Municipal    1,200     853       997    1,319     1,335   
 Total           5,474  -9,291    -8,384   -5,650       -4,666
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐