U.S.-based taxable-bond funds mark 14th straight week of withdrawals -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $729 million from taxable-bond funds in the latest
week, adding a 14th consecutive week to the investments' streak
of withdrawals as corporate-credit markets tightened on global
recession fears.
Taxable-bond funds have lost a total of $57 billion over
that quarter-year of outflows, led by high-yield and global-bond
funds, according to the data released Wednesday from the
Investment Company Institute (ICI).
"Investor concerns about higher bond defaults, tied to
weakness in energy and materials sectors, have contributed to
outflows in high-yield and commodity-centric global bonds and
overshadowed the flight to quality in government-bond funds and
weighed down the entire taxable-bond universe," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded fund and mutual-fund
research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Adding to the risk-averse sentiment, investors pulled a net
$1.4 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds during the week,
just one week after the funds took in the most money since
November 2013.
U.S.-based stock funds have bled money in 15 of the last 16
weeks, ICI said.
Funds focused on international shares took in $2.3 billion
during the week that ended Feb. 10, led by funds targeting
relatively safe developed markets. Funds focused on U.S.
corporate shares posted $3.6 billion in outflows.
"Investors continue to favor international equities over
domestic ones to start 2016, though the pace of new money slowed
we think amid weakness in Japan and Europe," said Rosenbluth.
Overall during the week, bond funds took in a net $690
million led by continued strength in the municipal-bond and
taxable government-bond fund segments, the data from ICI, a U.S.
mutual-fund trade organization, showed.
Muni funds, which took in $1.4 billion during the week, have
posted net inflows for each of the last 19 weeks reported by the
ICI. Taxable government-bond funds also took in $1.4 billion
during the week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/10 2/3 1/27 1/20 1/13/2016
Total equity -1,373 8,057 -4,920 -3,788 -1,554
Domestic -3,625 2,313 -6,263 -4,903 -4,756
World 2,252 5,744 1,344 1,115 3,202
Hybrid -1,044 1,706 -3,468 -2,659 -3,561
Total bond 690 -4,289 -907 -1,937 -534
Taxable -729 -5,490 -1,760 -2,934 -1,853
Municipal 1,419 1,200 853 997 1,319
Total -1,727 5,473 -9,294 -8,384 -5,650
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrea Ricci)