U.S. fund investors pull money from international bonds for 30th straight week -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Investors shied away from the
riskiest U.S.-based stock and bond funds during the latest week
and added money to safer categories even as fears of an economic
pullback began to abate.
Investors continued to sour on the riskiest debt, punishing
U.S.-based global bond funds with their 30th consecutive week of
outflows.
The $2.3 billion investors pulled from global bond funds
during the week ended Feb. 17 brought the streak of consecutive
outflows to $47 billion in total, according to data released on
Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute (ICI).
High-yield funds also continued to bleed. Investors pulled
$1.1 billion from the lower-grade debt funds that week. Those
funds marked their 15th straight week of outflows, a streak that
has sliced nearly $29 billion in assets from such products, ICI
data showed.
Bond funds overall took in $964 million during the week,
building on the prior week's $690 million haul as investors
pumped money into higher-quality bond funds for the second
straight week.
"Strong interest for investment grade and government bonds
ended the streak of outflows for taxable bonds as confidence in
U.S. economic prospects improved," said Todd Rosenbluth, who
leads mutual-fund research for S&P Global Market Intelligence.
That week, reassuring U.S. retail sales data boosted
sentiment and U.S. crude prices rallied from more than 12-year
lows.
Investors also pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock
mutual funds in the latest week, according to ICI, a mutual fund
trade organization.
A $2.3 billion withdrawal from funds focused on U.S.
companies' shares targeted funds that invest mostly in smaller
companies.
Large-company domestic stock funds, often seen as more
resilient to credit shocks, took in a net $277 million during
the week. During the week, the large-cap S&P 500 index
added 5.4 percent, including dividends.
Funds focused on international shares took in $1 billion,
most of that money chasing developed-market firms.
Municipal bond funds added $857 million of new money and a
20th week to their streak of inflows. Over that period, the
funds brought in $18.6 billion of new money altogether.
Investment-grade funds took in $2.8 billion in new cash, and
safe-haven government funds took in $1.3 billion, their 10th
straight week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/17 2/10 2/3 1/27 1/20/2016
Total equity -1,237 -1,373 8,057 -4,920 -3,788
Domestic -2,271 -3,625 2,313 -6,263 -4,903
World 1,034 2,252 5,744 1,344 1,115
Hybrid -3,562 -1,044 1,706 -3,468 -2,659
Total bond 964 690 -4,289 -907 -1,937
Taxable 107 -729 -5,490 -1,760 -2,934
Municipal 857 1,419 1,200 853 997
Total -3,835 -1,727 5,473 -9,295 -8,384
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)