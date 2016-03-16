版本:
U.S.-based mutual funds get most new cash in 37 weeks -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, March 16 U.S.-based mutual funds raked
in the most cash since June in the latest week, Investment
Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday, as the outlook
for U.S. bonds improved.
    About $8.8 billion flowed into U.S. funds during the week
ended March 9 after investors spent the first part of the year
ducking risks. The net inflow was the largest in 37 weeks, ICI
said.
    Investors pulled $111 billion from mutual funds over the 12
weeks ended Feb. 17, the fund trade group said. The figures
exclude money-market funds often used by investors stockpiling
cash.
    Since then, investors have been mostly adding money to U.S.
bond funds, despite the risk of declining corporate credit and
rising interest rates, and international stocks that could waver
if economic growth disappoints.
    "Investors were willing to take on risk," Todd Rosenbluth,
who directs mutual-fund research at S&P Global Market
Intelligence, said in an interview. "They added more money to
investment-grade and high-yield bonds than government bonds as
signs of economic growth improved."
    Bond funds attracted a net $5.9 billion during the latest
weekly period as high-yield funds recorded $1.7 billion in
inflows, and investment-grade bond funds took in $2.7 billion.
Taxable government bond funds drew in $536 million, the least
since January, ICI said.
    Global stock funds took in $1.7 billion, while funds focused
on U.S. shares posted $235 million in withdrawals. That made 10
weeks in a row of net inflows for international-stock funds, ICI
said.
    "The preference for international equities continued, aided
we think by confidence that the European Central Bank would help
stimulate the local economies," Rosenbluth said.
    The large inflows last summer were boosted artificially by
the conversion of other investment products into mutual funds,
ICI said at the time. 
    Excluding the week ended June 24, 2015, inflows to the
mutual funds in the latest week were the largest since Jan. 28,
2015, when the ECB launched a $1 trillion government bond-buying
program.  
    On Thursday, the bank said it was expanding that
asset-buying policy, known as quantitative easing. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                3/9    3/2     2/24    2/17    2/10/2016
 Total equity   1,477  45      4,441   -1,237  -1,373
     Domestic   -235   -2,189  2,090   -2,271  -3,625
     World      1,712  2,234   2,350   1,034   2,252
 Hybrid         1,406  987     1,601   -3,562  -1,044
 Total bond     5,939  4,072   -99     963     690
     Taxable    4,906  3,138   -1,120  107     -729
     Municipal  1,032  934     1,020   857     1,419
 Total          8,821  5,105   5,942   -3,835  -1,727
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)

