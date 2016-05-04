版本:
Investors pull most money from U.S. stock mutual funds this year -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, May 4 Mutual fund investors punished
U.S.-based stock funds with their seventh consecutive week of
withdrawals and their largest outflows so far this year,
Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday.
    Stock funds based in the United States returned $7.9 billion
in cash to investors, adding to a near-two-month streak that has
swept nearly $32 billion from the funds. That is the largest
weekly withdrawal for those funds since investors pulled $8.3
billion in December, according to ICI data through the week
ended April 27.
    The funds' poor result comes despite a rebound in U.S. stock
prices. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 13 percent from its
February low. Yet fund investors have been less impressed with
economic growth prospects following meek first-quarter corporate
earnings.
    "Though first-quarter earnings season has been moderately
better than expected," projections for the year are flat, said
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research for S&P
Global Market Intelligence. "This is a drag of demand for U.S.
equity strategies."
    Investors pulled $5.5 billion from U.S.-based funds focused
on domestic companies and another $2.4 billion from
international stock funds, the data showed.
    Including exchange-traded funds, the outflows to U.S.-based
equity funds were a more moderate $3 billion, ICI said.
    "Investors have been rotating toward equity ETFs and away
from equity mutual funds for a longer period of time, as
investors favor a lower cost alternative," said Rosenbluth.
    Investment-grade bond funds attracted $3.1 billion, their
ninth week in a row drawing new money. Riskier high-yield funds
added $924 million. Overall, bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in
new cash, according to ICI, a fund trade group.
    "The Federal Reserve's citing of disappointing economic data
in its recent decision to hold off raising fed funds rate,
investors have been focusing on the safety of investment-grade
bond funds," Rosenbluth said.
    Meanwhile, U.S. municipal bond funds took in $1.9 billion
and taxable government bond funds gathered $559 million, ICI
said, extending a streak of popularity for the relatively safe
funds that has lasted the entire year.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                  4/27    4/20     4/13      4/6  3/30/2016
 Total equity   -7,926  -3,931   -4,631   -5,841     -4,893
 -Domestic      -5,485  -3,145   -4,325   -5,286     -3,736
 -World         -2,441    -785     -306     -555     -1,157
 Hybrid            172     196     -142      373         -2
 Total bond      8,259   4,250    2,794    6,667      1,192
 -Taxable        6,376   3,248    1,884    5,208       -207
 -Municipal      1,883   1,003      910    1,459      1,399
 Total             504     516   -1,979    1,199     -3,704
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alistair Bell)
