U.S. mutual fund investors pull money from stocks for 8th straight week -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, May 11 U.S. mutual fund investors sold
stocks and piled into bonds for the eighth straight week,
Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday,
indicating some investors still doubt the economy's stamina
after a shaky first quarter.
Investors withdrew $3 billion from U.S.-based stock funds,
adding to a streak that has swept nearly $35 billion from the
funds, according to ICI data.
"Retail investors are definitely jittery," said Morningstar
Inc analyst Jason Kephart. "Stocks haven't really gone
anywhere in the last year and investors are probably still
feeling the aftershocks of a pretty volatile first quarter."
If anything, the negative sentiment around stock funds is
understated by the current pattern of withdrawals. Over the last
year, the funds have recorded outflows in 39 of 52 weeks, ICI
data showed.
Investors pulled $2.4 billion from U.S.-based funds focused
on domestic companies and another $649 million from
international stock funds, according to data for the week ended
May 4.
Including exchange-traded funds, the outflows from
U.S.-based equity funds totaled $13 billion, ICI said.
During the prior week, U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted
$8.1 billion in outflows, according to a recently revised
figure, still the biggest withdrawal this year.
The heavy outflows come despite a rebound in U.S. stock
prices. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 14.5 percent from a
February low, but over the last year has returned just 1.2
percent, including dividends. Fund investors have been
unimpressed with growth prospects following tepid first-quarter
corporate earnings and economic data.
Bond funds, meanwhile, have pulled in $46 billion over the
last 10 weeks. The funds reeled in $3.5 billion in the latest
week, according to ICI, a fund trade group.
U.S. municipal bond funds attracted $1.5 billion and taxable
government bond funds gathered $592 million, ICI said, extending
a streak of popularity for the funds in 2016.
U.S.-based funds invested in international bonds took in
$2.5 billion, the most since April 2015.
"It seems unlikely the Federal Reserve is going to be
aggressively raising rates, which would negatively impact
bonds," said Kephart. "Investors that want to take some risk off
the table are finding solace in fixed income, where gains have
been solid this year."
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/4 4/27 4/20 4/13 4/6/2016
Total equity -3,008 -8,122 -3,931 -4,632 -5,836
-Domestic -2,359 -5,681 -3,145 -4,327 -5,281
-World -649 -2,441 -785 -306 -555
Hybrid -308 172 196 -142 373
Total bond 3,536 8,231 4,250 2,793 6,663
-Taxable 2,033 6,360 3,248 1,883 5,204
-Municipal 1,503 1,871 1,003 910 1,460
Total 220 281 516 -1,982 1,200
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)