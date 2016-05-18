Investors pull more money from U.S. stock funds -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors withdrew money from
U.S.-based stock mutual funds for the ninth straight week,
Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday,
reflecting skepticism about the market's growth prospects, tepid
corporate earnings and mixed economic data.
Stock funds posted $4.4 billion in outflows during the
latest week, the data showed. The latest figures add to a
pattern for U.S.-based stock funds, which have recorded outflows
in 39 of the last 52 weeks, according to ICI, a trade group for
funds.
During the week ended on May 11, underwhelming profit
reports from Walt Disney Co and Macy's Inc weighed
on markets. But strong inflation data and continued U.S.
economic growth have raised expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will nonetheless hike interest rates.
"There's been stronger economic data, combined with
disappointing earnings from consumer discretionary companies in
the past week," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
exchange-traded and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market
Intelligence. "Investors have favored the safety of bond mutual
funds over U.S. equity ones amid uncertainty."
Some contrarian investors have taken the fund withdrawals as
a sign that the market will deliver more gains despite a
volatile path that has left the benchmark S&P 500 with
just a 1 percent return over the last year, including dividends.
Funds invested in U.S. shares posted $4.9 billion in
outflows, while those focused on international stocks netted
cash for the first time in nine weeks ahead of a June 23
referendum on Britain's membership in the European Union.
U.S.-based international stock funds added $430 million
after posting $6.6 billion in outflows over the preceding eight
weeks, the data showed.
"One week is too soon to consider it a trend," said
Rosenbluth. "As the 'Brexit' vote nears, it will be interesting
to see how investors respond to that potential risk."
Bond funds, meanwhile, have pulled in more than $50 billion
over the last 11 weeks, including $4.1 billion in the latest
week, ICI said.
U.S. municipal bond funds attracted $2 billion, and taxable
government bond funds gathered $1.2 billion, ICI said, extending
an unbroken streak of popularity this year for the two
categories.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/11 5/4 4/27 4/20 4/13/2016
Total equity -4,447 -3,030 -8,123 -3,942 -4,633
-Domestic -4,877 -2,371 -5,682 -3,156 -4,327
-World 430 -659 -2,442 -786 -306
Hybrid -313 -309 171 197 -142
Total bond 4,141 3,531 8,223 4,247 2,786
-Taxable 2,127 2,034 6,358 3,247 1,876
-Municipal 2,014 1,498 1,865 999 910
Total -620 193 271 502 -1,990
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)