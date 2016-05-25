版本:
Emerging-market mutual funds take in most U.S. money in a year -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, May 25 Mutual fund investors showed a
flash of optimism after a year of fleeing risky assets, putting
the most money in U.S.-based emerging-market products since
April 2015 during the latest week, Investment Company Institute
data showed on Wednesday.
    The emerging-market funds took in $830 million during the
week that ended May 18. Over the prior 12 weeks, the funds lost
$2.6 billion to withdrawals, according to the trade group's
data.
    "It is surprising to see emerging markets were the rare
bright spot among equity funds as investors need to stomach
great risk in strategies focused on China, India and other less
developed markets," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
exchange-traded and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market
Intelligence.
    The fund buying came as markets upped their expectations of
an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a potential
risk for emerging markets. 
    Yet the global stock fund growth blunted a pattern of
withdrawals for stock funds overall that has lasted the better
part of the last year. Investors pulled $1.2 billion from
U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, the data showed.
    Bond funds stretched their streak of inflows to 12
consecutive weeks as buyers snapped up more relatively low-risk
debt ahead of a potential rate hike. U.S.-based bond funds took
in $3.7 billion, including $2.2 billion into municipal bond
funds, their best number this year.
    Investment-grade bond funds, tracking high-credit issuers,
pulled in $2.6 billion, compensating for outflows from riskier
high-yield and global debt products.
    "Prospects for a near-term rate hike have increased creating
uncertainty for bond investors," said Rosenbluth.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
              5/18    5/11      5/4    4/27  4/20/2016
 Equity      -3,19  -7,430  -13,419  -3,181     -4,155
                 3                           
 -Domestic   -2,67  -4,167  -12,869  -1,277     -3,294
                 9                           
 -World       -515  -3,263     -550  -1,904       -860
 Hybrid       -304    -320     -305     194        201
 Bond        7,199   3,675    3,786   9,236      5,727
 -Taxable    4,804   1,510    2,141   7,239      4,588
 -Municipal  2,395   2,165    1,645   1,997      1,139
 Commodity     595   1,058    1,357    -128       -142
 Total       4,296  -3,017   -8,581   6,120      1,631
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

