U.S. fund investors kept buying bonds ahead of selloff -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. fund investors accelerated their move into bonds last week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday, on bets that corporate and emerging-market debt would be a safe haven as expectations about interest rates change. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds took in $6.8 billion combined in the seven days through last Wednesday, the data showed, while yanking $2.7 billion from stock funds. But market sentiment changed on Friday, sparking the largest stock sell-off across the globe since June and declines in bond prices. The rout was prompted by expectations that the Fed could be nearing an interest-rate hike, perhaps as soon as its policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Rising rates erode bond prices. "Last week should be a wake-up call to all bond investors," wrote AllianceBernstein L.P. investors Ashish Shah and Scott DiMaggio in a blog post on Tuesday. "The days of making easy money in a falling-rate environment are over." Investors pulled $65 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs in the first half of 2016, and poured $104 billion into bond funds, earlier ICI data showed. Investment-grade funds attracted $77 billion this year, while emerging-market debt funds took in $5.5 billion, in both cases their largest intake since 2012, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper, a research service. "Eyes are on the Fed next week," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual-fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "If they were to raise rates, I think investors would still be caught off guard as they have still been adding to bond products." The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including ETFs (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/7 8/31 8/24 8/17 8/10/2016 Equity -2,665 -910 -6,630 -434 3,750 -Domestic -2,055 -127 -4,490 -2,317 3,728 -World -610 -783 -2,141 1,884 22 Hybrid -872 58 -71 234 -58 Bond 6,840 2,460 6,406 8,909 9,782 -Taxable 5,599 1,186 4,914 7,107 8,171 -Municipal 1,240 1,274 1,492 1,802 1,610 Commodity 458 -601 -252 -411 78 Total 3,760 1,007 -548 8,298 13,552 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)