Investors plow more cash into U.S.-based stock, bond funds -ICI

    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, March 15 Investors funneled more cash
into the markets during the latest week, delivering U.S.-based
taxable-bond and international stock funds their 14th
consecutive week of inflows, Investment Company Institute data
showed on Wednesday.
    Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds netted $9.1
billion during the week ended March 8, the trade group's data
showed, while bond funds attracted $6.9 billion.
    Commodity funds, including those that buy safe-haven gold,
posted $663 million in their largest week of withdrawals since
December.
    The buying spree this year marks a sharp departure from
investors' hesitance through much of 2016, and it comes even as
some money managers warn about richly valued U.S. stock and
corporate bond markets.
    Peter Heine, head of fixed income at Smith Graham & Co.
Investment Advisors L.P., said he has been paring back risk in
his investment portfolios.
    "There's been insatiable demand for fixed income and for
yield in this environment," said Heine.
    "Equity valuations are at fairly stretched levels as well."
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions
of dollars):
                3/8     3/1    2/22    2/15  2/8/2017
 Equity       9,118   9,116   6,949  13,314     5,491
 -Domestic    4,290   5,766   3,455   8,059       813
 -World       4,828   3,350   3,495   5,255     4,678
 Hybrid        -376    -912     -26     -52       155
 Bond         6,921   9,707   6,787   8,590    11,608
 -Taxable     6,868   9,432   6,573   7,973    10,697
 -Municipal      53     274     214     616       911
 Commodity     -663     192      35     327     1,061
 Total       15,000  18,103  13,745  22,178    18,315
    

 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Frances Kerry)
