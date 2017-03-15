Investors plow more cash into U.S.-based stock, bond funds -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 15 Investors funneled more cash
into the markets during the latest week, delivering U.S.-based
taxable-bond and international stock funds their 14th
consecutive week of inflows, Investment Company Institute data
showed on Wednesday.
Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds netted $9.1
billion during the week ended March 8, the trade group's data
showed, while bond funds attracted $6.9 billion.
Commodity funds, including those that buy safe-haven gold,
posted $663 million in their largest week of withdrawals since
December.
The buying spree this year marks a sharp departure from
investors' hesitance through much of 2016, and it comes even as
some money managers warn about richly valued U.S. stock and
corporate bond markets.
Peter Heine, head of fixed income at Smith Graham & Co.
Investment Advisors L.P., said he has been paring back risk in
his investment portfolios.
"There's been insatiable demand for fixed income and for
yield in this environment," said Heine.
"Equity valuations are at fairly stretched levels as well."
The following table shows estimated ICI flows, including
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (all figures in millions
of dollars):
3/8 3/1 2/22 2/15 2/8/2017
Equity 9,118 9,116 6,949 13,314 5,491
-Domestic 4,290 5,766 3,455 8,059 813
-World 4,828 3,350 3,495 5,255 4,678
Hybrid -376 -912 -26 -52 155
Bond 6,921 9,707 6,787 8,590 11,608
-Taxable 6,868 9,432 6,573 7,973 10,697
-Municipal 53 274 214 616 911
Commodity -663 192 35 327 1,061
Total 15,000 18,103 13,745 22,178 18,315
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Frances Kerry)