U.S. mutual fund investors put most cash in foreign equity in nearly 5 months -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $3.2 billion into funds that specialize in foreign
shares, their biggest inflows since August, in the latest weekly
period potentially on views that overseas shares offer greater
upside than U.S. stocks.
The inflows for the week ended Jan. 13 marked the second
straight week of cash commitments to the funds after the funds
posted outflows in the last seven weeks of 2015, the data
released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute showed.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $4.8 billion in
outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals in four weeks and
their 16th straight week of outflows, according to the data from
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Those withdrawals led to total stock fund outflows of $1.6
billion, or the 12th straight week of outflows.
Bond funds posted $527 million in outflows, returning to a
streak of withdrawals after attracting a meager $55 million in
inflows the prior week. The previous week's small inflows were
the first new cash commitments in nine weeks.
European and Japanese stocks offer greater upside than U.S.
shares since the U.S. economy and stock market have had more
time to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, while shares in
those regions outside the United States have yet to recover
fully from recent economic slumps, said Tom Siomades, head of
Hartford Funds Investment Consulting Group in Radnor,
Pennsylvania.
He said the outflows from bond funds likely reflected
investors' aversion to riskier high-yield bonds given recent
market turmoil. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index
plunged 2.7 percent over the reporting period, partly on worries
over a slowdown in China and weak commodities prices.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their 13th
straight week of withdrawals.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
1/13/2016 1/6 12/30 12/22 12/16
Total equity -1,559 -2,415 -6,123 -3,923 -11,213
Domestic -4,755 -3,967 -3,051 -1,384 -7,585
World 3,196 1,553 -3,071 -2,539 -3,628
Hybrid -3,562 -2,147 -1,759 -1,610 -5,622
Total bond -527 55 -4,623 -4,571 -12,001
Taxable -1,845 -1,327 -6,872 -5,832 -12,648
Municipal 1,319 1,382 2,249 1,262 647
Total -5,648 -4,507 -12,505 -10,103 -28,836
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Lisa
Shumaker)