版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 28日 星期四 01:35 BJT

U.S.-based bond funds post $1.9 bln outflows in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $1.9 billion out of bond funds in the latest week,
potentially on concerns that stubbornly low oil prices could
continue to hurt high-yield bond performance.  
    The outflows from bond funds in the week ended Jan. 20 were
the biggest in three weeks and the second straight week of
withdrawals, according to the data released on Wednesday from
the Investment Company Institute, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. 
    Outflows of $2.9 billion from taxable bond funds accounted
for the total withdrawals, while municipal bond funds attracted
their 16th straight week of inflows, at $1 billion. ICI's
taxable bond category includes investment-grade, high-yield,
government, multi-sector and world bond funds.
    Stock funds overall posted $3.8 billion in outflows, also
their biggest in three weeks, and their 13th straight week of
withdrawals. Investors remained averse to U.S. equities, pulling
$4.9 billion from funds that hold them to mark their 17th
straight week of outflows. 
    Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.1
billion to mark their third straight week of inflows, continuing
a recovery in demand after outflows in the last seven weeks of
2015. 
    Investors likely bailed out of high-yield bond funds on
fears that continued weakness in oil prices could put additional
pressure on those credits, said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at
QS Investors in New York.
    Oil prices slid below $28 a barrel to their lowest in over
12 years over the reporting period on worries that a crude
supply glut could last longer. The Barclays U.S. Corporate High
Yield index has slumped 2.4 percent so far this year through
Tuesday, partly on weakness in high-yield energy credits. 
    Energy credits currently comprise 15 percent of the U.S.
high-yield bond market, according to data from research firm
CreditSights.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $2.7 billion in outflows to mark their 14th
straight week of outflows. 
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                 1/20/2016    1/13      1/6    12/30    12/22
 Total equity       -3,780  -1,549   -2,405   -6,080   -3,925
    Domestic        -4,895  -4,751   -3,957   -3,008   -1,387
    World            1,115   3,202    1,553   -3,071   -2,539
 Hybrid             -2,660  -3,564   -2,147   -1,761   -1,610
 Total bond         -1,930    -534       43   -4,622   -4,570
    Taxable         -2,933  -1,853   -1,337   -6,872   -5,831
    Municipal        1,003   1,319    1,380    2,249    1,262
 Total              -8,370  -5,648   -4,509  -12,463  -10,105
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐