版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 22:41 BJT

Obama to meet Suu Kyi at the White House Wednesday - official

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 President Barack Obama will meet privately with Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday at the White House, a U.S. official said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐