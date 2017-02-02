Energy sector could see favor in NAFTA talks -Canada minister

OTTAWA Feb 2 Canada's energy sector could find
itself more favored than other industries when it comes time to
renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian
Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr said on Thursday.
Carr is currently on a four-day trip to Mexico to meet his
counterparts in the Mexican government and strengthen the two
countries' business ties.
Asked whether the energy industry could get a more favorable
role than other parts of the economy in NAFTA renegotiations,
Carr said, "I think that's a real possibility."
Carr told reporters that Canada will continue to make the
case that the integration of the energy sector is in the best
interest of all three governments.
"I think the energy sector is one of those where the
integration argument and the mutual benefit can be well advanced
by Canada," said Carr.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to
clear the way for TransCanada's Keystone XL oil
pipeline to be built, which would ship crude from the Alberta
oil sands to the U.S. Gulf.
Carr said that was a case where "what's good for one country
is good for the other."
The prospect of renegotiating or tearing up NAFTA has raised
worries about the Canadian economy, with 75 percent of its
exports going to the United States.
On renegotiating NAFTA as a whole, Carr said that until
there is more clarity on what the United States plans to bring
to the table, Canada will continue to establish relationships
both in the United States and Mexico.
Trump reiterated his concerns about the three-country trade
deal earlier on Thursday and said he would like to speed up
talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.
