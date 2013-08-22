版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 23日 星期五 01:12 BJT

NASDAQ plans to reopen trading with 5-minute quote only period

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Aug 22 The Nasdaq said that it intends to reopen trading in all tape C securities with a halt cross with a 5-minute quote only period.

The exchange said the 5-minute quote period will start at a time to be determined and the exchange will not be cancelling open orders on the book.

The exchange halted all traffic at 12:14 p.m. EDT (1614 GMT).

