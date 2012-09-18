NY Nassau County's new budget plan postpones sewer deal

Sept 18 A $2.79 billion budget for 2013 proposed
for New York's Nassau County postpones by a year a plan to raise
at least $700 million with a private-public partnership for the
local sewer and waste water authority, according to multi-year
budget documents.
The new budget plan presented by County Executive Edward
Mangano o n T uesday is just slightly smaller than the current
$2.8 billion budget that ends on Dec. 31.
Mangano, a Republican, had fought for months to persuade a
state control board that a public-private partnership for the
sewer and waste water authority would help solve Nassau's
long-term financial problems.
But some members of the state control board, created in 2000
to prevent the county from filing for bankruptcy, last month
said they would reject any budget that included the plan for the
sewer authority privatization. They say a public-private
partnership for it would only provide a nonrecurring source of
revenue.
In the past, the control board has favored deeper spending
cuts.
Nassau, located on the western half of Long Island, has
failed to capitalize on its wealthy tax base. Its finances have
been strained by its over-reliance on often volatile sales tax
revenue and hundreds of millions of dollars of property tax
refunds it owes due to a faulty assessment system.
In a statement, the county executive noted that his budget
plan paves "the way for continued economic growth by holding the
line on property taxes for a third year in a row and by
restricting spending."
In July, Mangano unveiled a plan to close a projected $45
million gap in the current budget. The 2013 budget Mangano
unveiled was balanced.
Mangano's multi-year financial plan projects that the 2014
budget will have a nearly $67 million gap, followed by a $74
million deficit in 2015 and a $92 million gap in 2016.
Privatizing the sewer system is expected to raise a total of
$80 million in 2014 and 2015 to help close those gaps, according
to the budget documents. Labor concessions would generate $12
million in both of those years.