Alliance natgas pipeline returns to service after maintenance work

Oct 20 The Alliance natural gas pipeline
returned to service by early Thursday, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The pipeline shut on Oct. 12 for what was supposed to be
seven days of maintenance to install new pipe sections at two
places in western Canada where a highway will cross the
mainline.
In the 30 days prior to the Oct. 12 outage, Canada exported
about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of gas to the United States
on the Alliance pipeline, Reuters data showed.
Alliance Pipeline LP is sponsored by affiliates of Enbridge
Income Fund and Veresen Inc.
It is one of the most important liquids-rich natural gas
conduits between Western Canada's Montney region and the Chicago
market hub.
